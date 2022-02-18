The Democratic hopeful for the office of Coffee County Mayor has chosen not to run and has instead opted to throw his support to the Independent candidate.
Luke Cameron announced his decision to withdraw from the race this past week and was the only Democrat who had announced an intention to seek the office which is currently being held by the retiring Gary Cordell. Cameron was the first to announce his candidacy in a race that will now become a two-person race pitting Republican Judd Matheny against Independent Margaret Cunningham. Cameron said his withdrawal with allow him to back Cunningham, the candidate who he believes should be elected to the office of county mayor.
"With the addition to the race of a candidate with the honesty, integrity, and decency of Margaret Cunningham, the decision has been made to withdraw from the race,” he said in announcing his decision to abandon his candidacy. "Ms. Cunningham is Coffee County through and through. She has served this county for years, and she would made an excellent county mayor. She is the right person to move Coffee County forward into the future. She embodies our values, and she is reliable and trustworthy. As a public servant, she exemplifies the best that Coffee County has to offer."