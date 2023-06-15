Court gavel

Local developer Joseph Denby has filed suit against the husband of a Tullahoma alderman, claiming a complaint filed against fellow alderman Daniel Berry tarnished his reputation by suggesting he had bribed a city alderman.

The suit filed by Denby against George B. Wilson is asking for $50,000 in damages and $300,000 in punitive damages. Defendant Wilson is the husband of freshman Tullahoma Alderman Bobbie Wilson. He recently filed an ethics complaint against Alderman Daniel Berry. The Berry complaint came after former alderman Rupa Blackwell was amongst citizens who filed an ethics complaint which named Wilson and fellow Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Kurt Glick. That ethics complaint was shot down by the city board while the complaint against Berry failed in a tie vote.

