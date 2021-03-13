Dr. Glick, Dr. Woods and Dr. Lunsford of Glick & Woods Dentistry will be playing host to their 38th annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Frazier McEwen Park.
Everyone ages 3-10 are welcome to attend. Organizers ask that children who attend are able to hunt on their own. Things will be done a little different this year due to COVID.
“We will not be having the Sundrop trailer giving out drinks and popcorn, and there will be no door prizes for adults,” hunt organizers revealed. “However, instead of just 1st 2nd and 3rd place winners we will be adding 4th and 5th place as well.”
Organizers request that those participating remember to use safety protocols when it comes to their proximity to others and masking up.
“We ask that everyone maintain a safe distance when possible and if you feel the need to wear a mask please do,” hunt organizers urged.
The prize tables will be spread out by age group to keep people from congregating so closely under the pavilion.
“If your child does not have a prize ticket, there will be no need to stick around,” organizers said. “We hope to see everyone there (weather permitting) to have a fun safe Egg Hunt for the kids.”