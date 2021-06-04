Desiree IV visited the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center June 2. Desiree IV is the Our Kids facility dog. Our Kids Clinic has a location at the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. The clinic provides medical exams for children in Coffee and surrounding counties when there are concerns of child sexual abuse. Many children who come for a medical exam at the Coffee County CAC have the chance to meet Desiree IV.
Desiree IV makes children feel more comfortable when they come for their medical visit.
Desiree IV has been the Our Kids facility dog since 2017. She is part of the Canine Companions for Independence program and was provided to Our Kids free of charge. Desiree IV attended an extensive training program for two years and is trained in over 40 commands.
“We are so grateful for the partnership with Our Kids Clinic,” said Joyce Prusak, executive director of the Coffee County CAC. “Our Kids Clinic provides expert medical forensic evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families when there are concerns of child sexual abuse. Our Kids Clinic serves more than 45 counties in Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, and there is no cost to families for the services.”
With its main clinic in Nashville, Our Kids has offered services for more than 30 years. All examinations are conducted by a nurse practitioner or doctor with extensive training in the field of medical evaluation of sexual abuse, according to ourkidscenter.com.
The mission of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is to serve children who are victims of severe abuse through prevention, education and intervention. The center’s vision is for a community where children are safe, families are strengthened and victims are healed. The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is located at 104 N. Spring St., Manchester. For more information about the Coffee County CAC, follow the center on social media, visit www.coffeecountycac.org or call 931-723-8888.