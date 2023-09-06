4A - Summerlin P-MU.png

Summerlin Planned Mixed-Unit Development sparked protests from residents of Ledford Mill Rd and pushed the Commission to a vote for postponement.

The Planning Commission approved a 99-lot plat and voted to recommend a 182-acre Planned Unit Development to the Board of Mayor and Alderman in a five-hour meeting on Mon, Aug. 21.

The 99-lot Short Springs Subdivision was submitted as a pre-plat, and the proposed development allowed for single family homes in the 50-acre lot.