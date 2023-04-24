Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens once again received an “A+” on her director evaluation from the TCS Board of Education.
In its April 18 meeting, TCS Board of Education Chairperson Kim Uselton presented to Stephens and the school board the director evaluation. Per Uselton, according to board policy 1.101 in the Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-203 that it is the responsibility of the school board to employ and evaluate the Director of Schools every year in April and the results are shared to the public.
Uselton continued and said she met with Stephens met earlier in the month to discuss the results of the evaluation. Each member of the board independently completed an evaluation document and returned it to the Assistant to the Director of Schools and Board Secretary Sandy Vaughn to be compiled for the review.
Uselton said for the third year in a row, Stephens has received an exceptional evaluation, scoring a 4.7 on a 5-point scale, and said the Board of Education believes that she is a strong leader that represents the school system exceptionally.
“You are a fantastic communicator and you keep the board apprised of issues as they become known,” Uselton said. “We appreciate the excellent strategic plan and the process for creating it. Much progress has already been made. Dr. Stephens provides excellent leadership for Tullahoma City Schools. She has made significant gains and improvements during her tenure. Her work ethic is above expectations and we look forward to continued success for TCS under your leadership.”
After a round of applause from the school board and audience, Uselton thanked the school board members for turning in their evaluations. Stephens thanked everyone and noted that it was an odd experience to have one’s evaluation read to the public.
Stephens was named the director of Tullahoma City Schools in 2020 and signed a contract extension in 2021, setting her tenure until June of 2025.