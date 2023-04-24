3A - Dr Catherine Stephens.jpg

Dr. Catherine Stephens

Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens once again received an “A+” on her director evaluation from the TCS Board of Education.

In its April 18 meeting, TCS Board of Education Chairperson Kim Uselton presented to Stephens and the school board the director evaluation. Per Uselton, according to board policy 1.101 in the Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-203 that it is the responsibility of the school board to employ and evaluate the Director of Schools every year in April and the results are shared to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you