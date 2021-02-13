South Jackson was abuzz this week as an active beehive was discovered.
Last Friday, construction workers of Barrett Construction & Renovation got quite the surprise while replacing the soffits at South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) when they discovered a large beehive inside the building.
David Weeks, who is a member of the construction crew, said the beehive was over 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep. There was also another abandoned hive next to the live one, Weeks said.
“It was a big hive and it was oozing honey out of it,” Weeks told The News. “You can actually see the honey running down the wall.”
After the construction crew discovered the beehive it immediately boarded it up to protect the beehive and called a beekeeper to get the bees.
The bees and their hive had been living inside the historic building for months, Weeks added. He said a local resident told him about the longterm occupants of the building while discussing what to do with the hive.
“There was a guy who was walking his dog through here, and we told him we had a beekeeper coming to get them,” Weeks said. “He said he noticed it six months ago when he was walking the dog and saw the swarm of bees, so he knew there was a hive there.”
While he has encountered plenty of wasp nests while working on similar projects, Weeks said this was the first time he or his crew have found a beehive while on the job. Even though they carry wasp spray, they didn’t want to harm the honey bees.
“We have wasp spray but we didn’t want to spray the honey bees,” Weeks said.
Fortunately, when they discovered the beehive the bees were not swarming due to cold temperatures. Beekeeper Cantrell Carden was contacted Friday to get the bees, but he had to wait until Wednesday to retrieve them, as beekeeping is not his primary job. According to Weeks, Carden will take the bees back with him and create a new hive.
“This was his first opportunity to get them on a nice day, so he’s going to excavate [the bees], take it home and create a new hive,” Weeks said.
Officials of SJCC were informed about the situation of the beehive and were excited to hear that Weeks and his crew wanted to save the bees instead of killing them.
“We told [SJCC] we weren’t going to destroy [the bees], and they were very pleased about that,” Weeks said.