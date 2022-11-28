As the county grows and if (when) the megasite gains traction, the county will need to revamp the way its emergency services are handled.
State projections have growth in the ballpark of 18,000 new residents by next census in 2030, yet the megasite and a paid, fulltime fire department in the county, are still a ways off.
Given the projected boom, there are early talks of a paid fire department, ambulance and fire stations in the North Coffee area and a new umbrella command to oversee the services.
But for now, the Ambulance Authority will retain its autonomy from being directly under the County Mayor’s office. During a series of Ambulance Authority meetings over the last three months, the idea of dissolving and reforming it as a standing committee has been discussed. The idea, said to be a routine discussion held every four to five years, lost traction at the November meeting.
Authority Member Dr. Jay Trussler questioned why the question is coming up.
“Why the interest in changing, what’s not worked? We’re voting on it, so someone is interested in ‘let’s do it’,” he said.
Trussler noted the initial concerns among the board were with vulnerability to lawsuits, but the way the authority is setup, it is still covered by the county.
County Attorney Ed North told the members that unlike the 911 Communications Board, (setup as a separate entity by a Private Charter) the Ambulance Authority was created by a resolution, and could be dissolved by a resolution.
North said that having the authority shifted to be a standing committee would “just be cleaner.”
“If you make it a committee that the appointments are made by the mayor, it’s one less level,” North said.
“If this board is satisfied, and the mission’s being accomplished, we’ll stick with where we are. If you want to make a change, that’s how we would do it,” County Mayor Judd Matheny added.
“If it came under the mayor’s office, I could make very quick decisions about staffing or anything else that needed to be done. If it was not under the mayor’s office, it could take six months to a year to implement a major change,” he said.
Trussler said that he supports this administration but questioned who could be elected in the future. He also asked how the nominations for a standing committee, made up of only elected county commissioners, would differ from the current system where the authority recommends new members to the mayor, who in turn appoints them.
Megasite, mega changes
Matheny said he intends to support the Ambulance Authority in whatever setup it chooses.
He told the board that the whole “apparatus” is going to have to be “high growth” in the coming years.
“We’re going to see some things in the next few years that are going to change the landscape of Middle Tennessee.”
He said the matter may need to be revisited in six months to a year from now, along with bringing “other law enforcement and fire functions under one umbrella. This one could do that at the same time too.”
Matheny said that the county is trying to balance the long term changes with short term ones. Things are moving fast now, he said.
A paid fire department would hinge on the megasite becoming a reality, Matheny said.
“If it happens (it would be) two years, maybe. To start really looking at it to make it happen, it could be as many as five to seven,” he said.
“We would be looking at substation for ambulance too in that timeframe.”
Matheny said in that event, the county would need a governing vehicle for police and EMS services.
“We’re getting ready to move from a sleepy county to a pretty fast moving one,” Matheny said.
Coffee County is one of maybe three counties that still have a quazi- autonomous Ambulance Authority.
Commissioner Frank Watkins, a recent appointment to the authority, said that as the county emergency services grow, the need for consolidated leadership will become more essential.
“They are going to have to run (fire, EMS and law enforcement) – we’re going to have to expand. We’re talking about building new assets. It makes good sense to run under one governing body.
Currently, the Ambulance Authority oversees Coffee County EMS, while the 911 Communications Board manages the communication center. Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee monitor the rural volunteer fire departments, and the Law Enforcement Committee supervises the jail operation, probation, judicial commissioners and, to an extent, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Last month, the Law Enforcement Committee was shifted from monthly to quarterly meetings. The next meeting of that board will be March of 2023.
EMS Chief Michael Bonner said that the authority dates back to July of 1972 when the funeral homes at the time informed the county they would no longer provide ambulance service.
In recent years, members of the authority have all has medical or first responder experience.
Chairman of the Authority Tim Stubblefield said that the question of authority or committee needs to be addressed periodically. He said that was the reason it was brought up.
“There is no push,” he said.