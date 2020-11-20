County officials honored employees at 911 Communications Center for their work during a shooting rampage in Coffee County that left three dead and several wounded.
During the Nov. 10 county commission meeting, county commissioners recognized the employees of the Coffee County Communications Center for their response to the Sept. 13 incident, which started in Coffee County with Dangelo Dorsey opening fire inside a vehicle traveling on Interstate 24 near Beechgrove. The violent crime spree raged through Middle Tennessee, ending with three deaths, including that of the perpetrator.
911 Communications Director Diane Argraves read the resolution as communications center and the Coffee County 911 Board expressed gratitude and appreciation to staff members Whitney Howard, Andy Vaughn, Destaney Warner, Holly Slipher, Amanda Bailey and Brittany Yerby for going beyond the call of duty during the shooting/carjacking incident.
Argraves introduced Vaughn and Warner, who were in attendance for the meeting, while noting the other employees could not attend the meeting.
“They were employees who were working in the very beginning of the call,” Argraves said.
Both the full commission and audience members gave Vaughn and Warner a standing ovation for their work.
Argraves informed the commission during that day the center received thousands of calls. She described the first hour as “unbelievable” but it slowed down a bit in the second hour. It wasn’t until the fourth hour when the center was able to manage the calls.
“They were answering the phone, finding out what was wrong and if was related to that problem and put them on hold, going to the next call and putting them on hold and so on,” Argraves said. “The first hour was just unbelievable on how many calls and they did an outstanding job.”
She added that she listened to the calls as well and stated all of her staff did a fantastic job.
“I don’t know how they did it but they went above and beyond,” Argraves stated. “They worked together as a team and they did awesome.”
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell asked how long some of the employees had been working at the center and Argraves told them Warner just started working at the center on Sept. 2 and said she sounded like she’s been there for a while.
“She thought she did terrible,” Argraves said. “I let her listen to the recording and I said ‘if I didn’t know you were brand new I never would have known.”
She added when she returned to work Monday and saw Warner she exclaimed “you’re still here” with excitement.
“That was very overwhelming to a brand new employee and she’s still there,” Argraves said. “We knew then she was gonna make a good dispatcher.”
She praised all of her other employees and she thanked the commission for recognizing them.
Cordell said the commission thanks them for their service on “that day we will never forget.”