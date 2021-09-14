This Saturday, Tennesseans in four counties will have an opportunity to dispose of any household hazardous waste materials through a special collection effort from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
The TDEC mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Cocke, Coffee, Dickson and Overton counties this Saturday, Sept. 18. Tennesseans in these counties—which include Tullahoma and Manchester—are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste materials to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the country to participate.
In Coffee County, the Tullahoma Public Works Department will be collecting materials, which include items such as cleaning fluids, batteries and more, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is an excellent opportunity in these areas for citizens to dispose of household hazardous waste properly, David Salyers, TDEC Commissioner said. “The COVID pandemic affected collections last year, and we are eager to provide the service again at sites across the state in the coming weeks.”
Household hazardous waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in the home, car or truck or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable. Household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, home maintenance chemicals, automotive products and miscellaneous items can be brought to the public works department, located at 942 Maplewood Ave., in Tullahoma.
Household cleaners include items such as drain cleaners, oven cleaners, wood cleaners and polishes, metal cleaners and polishes, toilet bowl cleaners and disinfectants.
Home maintenance chemicals include paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers or removers and adhesives.
Lawn and garden chemicals that can be brought to public works this weekend include herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers.
Automotive products included in Saturday’s collection include fuel additives, grease and rust solvents, air conditioning refrigerants, starter fluids, body putty, coolants and carburetor/fuel injector cleaners.
Miscellaneous products that don’t fit into other categories but can be collected Saturday include fingernail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive materials, aerosols, compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs needles/sharps (in container) and lead.
No medical or infectious waste—except needles and sharps in the puncture-proof containers—will be accepted at the event. No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors or any empty containers will be collected as part of the event. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms or churches, will only be accepted by appointment. These entities wanting to dispose of hazardous waste should contact TDEC at 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule and appointment.
For any questions or additional information about items accepted at public works on a daily basis, contact Tullahoma Public Works at 931-454-1768.