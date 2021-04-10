The class of 2022 Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, in the Tullahoma High School Auditorium.
The Distinguished Young Women program is the nation’s largest scholarship program for high school girls. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma DYW program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs to date. Over the past 15 years, the program has had one national winner and five state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $200,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.
This year’s program features 14 outstanding young women who are leaders from the junior class at Tullahoma High School. They will be competing for over $3,500 in scholarship money and the chance to represent the community at the state competition in July. Distinguished Young Women evaluates the participants on their official school transcripts, a formal interview with a panel of five judges, a fitness routine, a self-expression presentation and a talent category in which each contestant demonstrates her most outstanding talent.
Competing this year are Faith Banks, Jayla Bayo, Madelyn Bobo, Abbey Langham, Aubrey Lawson, Alyson Newsom, Amy Pham, Lauren Rogers, Megan Smith, Kaylee Smith, Ashley Smithson, Mary-Kathryn Stroop, Annsley Vaughn and Addie White. Each participant has chosen a Little Sister to support her during the program. These ladies are Baylee Cyree, Karigan Smith, Addison Mahaffey, Joanna House, Savannah Stroop, Rachel Hughes, Hannah Chessor, Mallory TeVrucht, Emory Lawson, Valaria Yatskov, Hannah Waller, Dawn Krueger, Emily Castaneda and Ashlee Weaver.
The 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Cumberland Valley, Natalie Nunn, and the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma, Emmeline Carter, will be relinquishing their titles at Saturday’s program. Past state winner, Madison Dochety, will serve as the emcee for the Saturday evening presentation. The program is made possible through a large committee of volunteers. Joann Crabtree, Chelsy Cuendet and Rhonda Stevens serve as the local chairpersons for the program. This year’s Judges Chair is Janet Cunningham, with Charlotte Williams serving as auditor, Dr. Shannon Duncan as the program’s academic advisor and Kristen Carroll serving as the program’s choreographer. Behind the scenes, Macy Marin serves as the Social Media Director, Allison Cunningham is a State and Local Board Member, Zoe Carter is the program’s official photographer and Jon Carroll serves as the program’s Head of Production. Emily Riddle, Kennedy Street and Cindy Marin also serve as committee members.
Due to COVID, tickets are very limited. The community can purchase tickets through one of this year’s contestants. Tickets will also be available for purchase in the front lobby of the high school from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. No tickets will be sold at the door. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, and programs will be sold for $5 each. At the conclusion of the program, each person will have the opportunity to purchase a DVD of the program for $20. All previous participants, lovingly known as “Has-Beens,” are encouraged to attend as the program’s guests.
Organizers revealed the program would not be possible without support from the following sponsors of the 2022 Cumberland Valley/Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women’s program:
Thank you to our Platinum sponsors: Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Dan and Fran Marcum.
Gold: McMurr’s-We Make Copies, Bobo, Hunt and White - Attorneys at Law, All•Tech Machine Repair, Chandler Lawson - Junior Miss of Cumberland Valley and Tennessee, Citizens Tri-County Bank, Law Offices of Davis, Kessler and Davis, Dr. Martin and Lisa Fiala, Jacobs Engineering Group, LogoWear Embroidery and Silkscreen, Richard Vaughn MD, Rugged Origin, Stroop’s Accurate Refrigeration, Surgical Group of Tullahoma-Drs.Krick, Crabtree, Blair and Thomasson and Ty Lawson Custom Homes.
Silver: Chick-fil-A, Jeff and Jody Stroop, Factory Furniture, Glam Room Salon and Spa, Lester, Greene, McCord and Thoma Insurance and Piggy’s Place Bar-B-Que.
Bronze: The Family of Emily Cunningham, The Charles Middle Family, Curl’s Corner Market, Harton Realty Co., Kathy Bennett-Photographer, Paint Works, Petty Dental, Rich and Jennifer Stroop, Rogers Telecom Sources, Sean and Terri Fuller, South Jackson Civic Center, Spectrum Medical Associates, Steve and Linda Hawkersmith, Tree of Life Homecare, T-TOWN SMOOTHIE CAFE, Tullahoma Regional Airport and Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
They also issued a special thank you to THS Principal Jason Quick, Tullahoma City Schools Administration, Rhonda Milleville, Cindy Rusk, Chris Holiday, Laura Noe, Aimee Whitt, Lisa Fiala, Julie Christopher, Bob Payne, Dr. Gary Wilson, John Lennon and Sharon Woodard for your continued support of our program.