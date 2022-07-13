District Attorney Craig Northcott says he has recused himself from the investigation into Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher’s question of residency, noting the investigation began after complaints were received about whether or not she was a legal resident of the city in which she serves.
"About nine months ago I began receiving complaints about Ms. Jenna Amacher’s disqualification to serve as Tullahoma alderman, alleging she didn’t live in the city limits as required by Tullahoma’s charter,” the DA said in response to a story that ran in both the Tullahoma News and Manchester Times this past week.
The district attorney noted that he received evidence that shed light on her residency after Amacher ran for county commission – a race she ultimately lost.
“At that time, credible and convincing evidence was brought forward that no home exists,” he wrote. “Further evidence was brought to me showing that she resides at another address outside of both Coffee County and Tullahoma.”
Amacher maintains she is planning to build on the claimed property within Tullahoma but has had to overcome hurdles so her residence can be completed.
Northcott said that “based upon the evidence of potential criminal activity,” he requested he be recused from possible prosecuting the case should charges arise. Jennings Jones, DA for the 16th District, was appointed to fill the role of special prosecutor.
Most recently, Amacher has decided to fight a subpoena for her child’s school records that was presented by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, presumably as part of their probe into the alderman’s residence. In the motion to quash the subpoena, Amacher makes claims of things Northcott allegedly said to her during personal conversation which she said made her believe the DA was on a witch hunt to get her. Northcott referred to Amacher’s comments as a “largely fictional account” of what was said.