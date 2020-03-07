No more taxation without representation for District 8 as a new commissioner has been elected.
Coffee County residents in District 8 finally have a new commissioner in Dr. Jeff Keele to represent them after eight months of no representation. Keele won the seat over Tim Brown 256 votes to 157 according to the unofficial results from the Coffee County Election Commission.
The need for a commissioner came after former commissioner Emily Howes resigned from her seat in July due to her moving out of the district. Her departure meant the commission had to appoint someone to fill the seat until a new commissioner could be elected in the August 2020 elections.
The next few months saw the full commission attempt to vote either Keele or Brown to fill the seat three separate times with no success. The commission had to have 11 votes out of 21 to elect one of them to the seat but were not able to get the votes.
During the January commission meeting, it was noted that the District 8 seat was similar to the judge’s seat where Brown and Keele both qualified to run under the Republican Party with no candidates running in opposing parties. The commission decided whoever won the primary would be installed as the new commissioner pending their official swearing Sept. 1 since the winner would face no opposition in August for the seat.
With the primary done, Keele said it felt good to have the process finished.
“It’s definitely been a challenge and it’s really good that District 8 has some representation,” said Keele.
Keele felt that the race was a coin toss and it wouldn’t have surprised him if Brown had won. Keele said he and Brown are friends and never felt like he was running against him.
“I have nothing bad to say about Tim Brown. We’ve been friends for a long time. We just both happen to independently put our names in the hat. Once we started the process, we had to let the process play out. We talked about it and we both decided to let the voters choose and that’s what happened,” said Keele.
Before throwing his name in the race, Keele was concerned about how the commitments of a commissioner would possibility affect his job as a veterinarian. After talking to several commissioners, he felt he could make it work.
“I talked to several current commissioners before I threw my name in the race because I did not want to overcommit myself and not be able to perform the functions of a commissioner,” said Keele. “It definitely was a concern but after talking to the commissioners I felt like it was doable even though I still have a lot of irons in the fire.”
Keele thanked those who voted for him and gave him their support as well as commissioners Margaret Cunningham, Dwight Miller, Dennis Hunt, Bobby Bryan and Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell for helping him through the process.
As for committees, Keele said he’s interested in committees dealing with finance but couldn’t say a specific committee he would like to be on until he goes through the process.
“They already had all their committee appointments for the year so the nice thing is I can bounce around these committees and see what they do without officially joining those committees. So my plan is to attend a lot of the committee meetings and see where I fit,” said Keele.
Regardless of what committee he joins, Keele said his goal as commissioner is to try do what’s best for his district and the county.
“I’m gonna to try to do what’s best for our community. I didn’t come into this with an agenda. I feel like I had some qualities that will help me help this community and help our county as a leader,” said Keele. “That’s why I ran and I’m gonna try to do the best I can.”
