The Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion will move forward without the backing or the assistance of the city government, council officials have announced this evening.
In a statement sent to The News, organizers announced the council would be "moving forward without the structure of the city government" and holding its inaugural meeting as a separate entity at next Tuesday, Jan. 12.
"The decision to form separately from the city government comes after months of community input, meetings and discussion with various city leaders," organizers said in the statement. They further stated they arrived at the decision to move forward as a separate entity "due to the disappointing realization that the city board did not seem open to moving forward with this council under the city as originally planned."
According to organizers, the bylaws that were presented to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen came from "a group of concerned citizens." The goal of the council was to advocate for "every member of our community with regards to equity concerns," organizers said.
"This is a pro-Tullahoma council that would help ensure the city has proper information to make informed decisions for Tullahoma by providing input to [the] city government," organizers said in the statement. "This group wants to achieve equity in the city's service delivery, decision making and community engagement and to partner with historically underrepresented groups to strengthen the partnerships between them and the city."
The statement also included specific "areas of growth" for the city, which was requested from Alderman Daniel Berry during the Dec. 22 study session held on the report from the Dec. 2 committee to discuss the diversity council. Berry asked for three specific items that the council or the city board could address during the study session. The council provided five examples in its statement, but added that the full list contained 52 "individual items that have been detailed." Those items include issues brought forth by members of various communities, including non-native English speakers, the disabled community and senior citizens.
"D.W. Wilson locker rooms currently require children 5 or older to use the locker room of their gender," the statement reads. "We received complaints from citizens with children with special needs who are 5 or older and need to utilize these restrooms.
"City board meetings are not accessible for the hearing imparied. The request would be to provide closed captioning in all modes communication of the board meetings (YouTube, Facebook, Television, etc.)
"Sidewalks are not accessible to those in wheelchairs due to poor upkeep.
"Leaf schedule pick-up is not available in multiple languages. There are members of the community who do not have English as their first language.
"Senior citizens do not feel included in programmatic elements."
To view the full list or even to add to it, citizens are encouraged to attend the public meeting scheduled for next Tuesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 301 S. Washington St. in Tullahoma. The council extended a "special invitation" to members of the city board and the Coffee County Commission, as well as all locally-elected officials to attend the meeting.
"The Council hopes the city will be supportive of these efforts," organizers said. "The CCDI will be sending each member of the city board an individual sponsorship letter to help with the formation of this organization."
All CDC guidelines will be followed, meaning attendees are asked to wear masks.