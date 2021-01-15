Diversity council goes forward without city backing

Following the announcement that it would move forward without city backing, the Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion met to work on its next steps.
Led by founding members Elmore Torbert Jr., the pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Alderman Rupa Blackwell and Tisha Fritz, who works for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, the meeting saw approximately two dozen citizens gather to see where the group would go from there. The group also streamed the meeting live via the Mt. Zion Facebook page, allowing people to virtually attend the meeting and still participate from the comfort of their homes. Several of the city’s elected officials were among the in-person audience, including Aldermen Daniel Berry and Jenna Amacher, City Judge Jim Conley and Tullahoma City School Board member Amy Johnson.
Each founding member spoke about the history of how the group came to arrive at Tuesday night. Blackwell explained how she first conceived of the group as a mayoral initiative under former Mayor Lane Curlee before summarizing the moments that persuaded the group to move forward without the support as a city council. Fritz then reviewed the stated mission of the council, clarifying what the group was and was not meant to advocate for.
“We hope to coordinate programs and activities that advocate for the percentage of the city of Tullahoma’s population which are historically underrepresented in our community,” she said. “We would like to invite education that enhances cultural awareness and provides opportunities for underrepresented communities. We hope to serve as a resource to network and to share information of city-specific programs, activities and programs that enhance opportunities for all residents. We hope we can provide input related to city-specific programs, activities and policies.”
Torbert then spent time “debunking” some “myths” he said were surrounding the discussion of the council.
“The first thing I want to debunk is this is not a Black people/white people issue,” he said. “This is about making sure that we are serving those who have been historically marginalized or forgotten about.”
Torbert then said the group was to “bring awareness – that’s it.”
“It’s not a bad thing,” he added. “It’s not a bad thing for someone to say, ‘I need help or assistance in that area.’ Sometimes, well-abled people, or what we call in academia ‘privileged people’ don’t see or understand how that affects others because it doesn’t necessarily affect us. With this council, one of the things that we want to do is not make it a Black and white issue.”
Another myth Torbert debunked was the idea that the council was meant to divide the city. Rather, Torbert said the council was meant to “bring us together by making sure all voices will be heard.”
“It was expressed that some people, and they had the right to say this, they felt they were not being heard,” he said.
Additionally, Torbert said, having the council in the community would help make Tullahoma a much better, more attractive place to live and work.
“You will see that many of the most progressive cities in our union that are global regarding jobs as well as in schooling and other market arenas have adopted a diversity council,” he said. “The majority of your Fortune 500 companies are adopting diversity and inclusion within their buildings.”
By having the council in place, Tullahoma could possibly attract larger major companies to locate offices in the area or attract employees of those companies to live in the area. Those employees, he said, would then be able to experience the same sense of diversity and inclusion in their new homes as well as at their place of employment.
Blackwell then discussed possible action items the council or even elected city officials could potentially begin working on immediately. She said she had compiled a list of more than 60 items that would need to be brought to the attention of the city, ranging from small things that could potentially be corrected with a simple request to larger items that would require more collaboration, work and planning.
The majority of the action items, she said, came from the disability community, whereas other action items revolved around communication issues.
“There was a lot of ADA issues,” she said. “I did see a lot of issues around language. We have a lot of information out there, but not a lot of it is in other languages.”
Next steps
Blackwell then said the most important thing the council needed to do was to form a steering committee. That committee, she said, would be responsible for meeting and deciding how the council should form. Some options for the council included forming as a nonprofit organization, forming as an action committee or forming as a separate advocacy group. What kind of organization would be formed would be up to the committee.
“We need a steering committee to make that decision,” she said.
Blackwell then encouraged anyone who wished to apply to be on the steering committee to fill out a participation form and turn it into her by Jan. 25. Forms were available as hard copies that night as well as on Blackwell’s website for anyone interested in being part of the committee.
Those who previously filled out a city citizen participation form when the council first met would also be considered.
Blackwell said the steering committee would likely be made up of seven to 11 individuals who would possibly meet monthly to determine next steps. Additionally, Blackwell put forward the idea of having quarterly educational forums and an annual celebration of the “diverse community we are” once the COVID-19 pandemic was taken care of.
Those forms are available online at http://rupablackwell.com/community-council-for-diversity-and-inclusion/ for anyone who is interested in serving on the steering committee.
Q & A
After opening remarks, the council opened up the floor for a short question-and-answer session. Some who opted to speak only offered supporting remarks while others sought more information as to how the council would function.
Those offering supporting remarks included church of Christ as Cedar Lane Minister Steven Hovater, who said he was glad to see the council forming and that the community would be “better neighbors when we listen to each other.”
“We’re bad at that as a society,” he said.
Former alderman and current Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors member J.T. Northcutt also offered encouragement, saying that while he did not think the council forming under the arm of the city government was a good idea, he was happy to see the group moving forward separately. Northcutt also advocated for the community to seek out more diversity and inclusion on the city’s existing boards, using the TUA board of directors as an example.
“There’s not been a woman on the board ever, I don’t think,” he said, “or at least for a very long time.”
Tom Bentley said he was part of the former diversity group that attempted to form years ago and was glad to see this initiative begin anew. He also advocated for people in the community to be a “bigger part” of the community than they currently are.
“We’re all part of the human race,” he said.
Local activist Royce Massengil was one who sought further clarification on the council’s operations. He asked how the council, if formed as a nonprofit, would go about bringing issues to the attention of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Blackwell responded by saying she would strive to have at least one member of the city board on the steering committee as well as hopefully at each meeting. If not herself, she said, she would work to see if another board member could attend meetings so that they would be aware of what issues needed to be corrected in town.
Massengil also suggested the council set up certain liaisons in the different areas of town that could bolster the means of communication between certain sections of town and the council.
He also suggested other city officials spend time getting to know the people in areas of town they may not be as familiar with in order to establish a trusted line of communication between the elected officials and people who may not feel like they’re being heard.
She further stated some of the issues that the council may bring to the attention of the city might only need a simple inquiry in order to be addressed, citing the work of City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
Moody, Blackwell said, was extremely helpful in finding out how to solve problems and may be able to offer good insight into how to correct issues the council may bring to the city board’s attention.
Aldermen Berry and Amacher both echoed this assertion when they each stepped to the mic.
“A lot of these problems are things that we can take care of individually by bringing them to the city administrator,” he said.
Berry further stated he was encouraged to see so many people safely attend the meeting in person and would support the council.
“I’m here to support the council in any way that I can and help in any way that I can,” he said.
Amacher also stated she wholeheartedly supported the mission of the council, despite not supporting the council as a function of the city government.
“I do support its mission, and I do support the things that you’re trying to do,” she said.
Amacher further stated to be inclusive as a city, everyone needed to remember to have civil discourse and understand that everyone wants “a seat at the table.”