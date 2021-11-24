A resolution to identify a portion of county property on Jail Lane for a new animal control facility was postponed during the full commission meeting to give the county time to study a deal presented by Commissioner Dennis Hunt for an alternative site on the former Fann’s Salvage Yard property.
Hunt brought an offer by one of the owners, David Reed, President of Southern Central Waste Services. Southern Waste operates a transfer station nearby and recently purchased the Fann site at auction.
Hunt said that he was onsite loading equipment for removal from the property when he approached Reed about the possibility of using the property for animal control.
Hunt said that the owners would be willing to divide a portion of the parcel and donate that to the county with a tax advantage or a trade.
Southern Waste owners want to make the property contiguous with the property that houses their transfer station. A strip of land behind the Coffee County Jail separates the two properties. A contiguous property would offer better development for commercial activities, Hunt said, adding that the county had recently attempted to purchase property at the end of Volunteer Court to make a truck turnaround.
“I feel like that they are willing to purchase about two more acres back there to make their parcels contiguous—pay Coffee County for the property—but they want that money to be assigned to the animal control facility for an upgrade,” he said.
Hunt added that the roadway behind the transfer station is owned by the county but is maintained by Southern Central Waste Services.
“If we transfer ownership of a couple of acres, ingress and egress for the jail would still be there. This seems like a real good plan,” Hunt said.
The building on the property that Southern Waste wants to donate is a 40-by-60-foot building. The property has concrete slabs that could possibly be used for kennels, yet might require expensive “busting out” to run drains to clean out the kennels.
Another issue discussed in comparing the two properties is the availability of city sewer. According to the discussion, a sewer main stops at Central Funeral Home along Highway 41, or a second option would be to extend a line from the industrial park.
The original motion, by Commissioners Ashley Kraft and Margaret Cunningham, identifies the property on Jail Lane as on the right just after turning onto Jail Lane. The resolution was postponed until January to give the commission time to study the matter.