The newest Dollar General location in town has opened its doors.
Construction on the new store at 901 E. Lincoln Street location began in May. It was expected for the store to open its doors in late summer of this year, something that happened, according to Mary Kathryn Colbert, with Dollar General Public Relations
The East Lincoln Street location is the fourth Dollar General store in the immediate Tullahoma area. The other three locations are on West Lincoln Street, in the Kroger shopping plaza on North Jackson Street and on Highway 130 near North Lake Elementary School.
