The county Budget and Finance Committee met with its newly appointed membership of county commissioners to address an agenda that included amendments to the county budget, a go-ahead vote for a library grant that will completely fund the digitization of the Tullahoma News microfilm collection, and also approved the funding for a program that will offer free trauma counseling to first responders.

Newly appointed Chairman Lynn Sebourn told members new to the Budget Committee that he hopes to maintain civility in all this year’s meetings.