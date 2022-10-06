The county Budget and Finance Committee met with its newly appointed membership of county commissioners to address an agenda that included amendments to the county budget, a go-ahead vote for a library grant that will completely fund the digitization of the Tullahoma News microfilm collection, and also approved the funding for a program that will offer free trauma counseling to first responders.
Newly appointed Chairman Lynn Sebourn told members new to the Budget Committee that he hopes to maintain civility in all this year’s meetings.
“Dollars get personal and emotional, and I want us to be careful and civil even if dollars get emotional. We have people coming to us asking for money and often they get very nervous about that, so in my opinion is that it’s okay for people to ask, that’s what we’re here for. I don’t think it’s our job to discourage them from asking for money,” he said. “It’s our decision to tell them yes or no, but they ought to feel comfortable coming before us and asking.”
Getting on to business, the committee approved a budget amendment that will allocate an extra $2,000 to cover the cost of a maintenance truck that came in over a previous allocation of $41,000.
The mayor’s office also received an additional $10,500 for computer equipment and $12,000 for communication equipment for audio and video recording and streaming of all committee meetings.
The budget amendment pulled $74,500 from the fund balance to leave $783,719.
The full commission approved an amendment to meeting rules to require the videoing of all county meeting. This purchase will acquire the hardware needed to comply with that resolution. County Committee rooms will also have installed flat screens to project meeting information like plat maps and presentation material during meetings.
The originally posted agenda included in the budget amendment that in the General Administration Projects, line item 718 motor vehicles included $47,000 for a vehicle for the mayor’s office. This item was pulled prior to the meeting.
The commission approved the Coffee County Library Board’s use of $59,450 of its committed funds to use for labor in relocating and storing the Manchester Public Library collection and shelves during the current renovation. An unassigned fund balance of $50,000 will cover the cost of carpet and paining.
Tullahoma Lannom Library interim director Courtney Mercurio told the board that the grant is available for digitizing historical Records. It is 100 percent nonmatching grant without any local funds required.
The Tullahoma collection has 169 reels which will cost about $39,000 for the entire collection that goes back over 100 years. The grant will cover the cost of sending 28 reels, or 14 years of newspapers.
The company will scan that microfilm and create a website with a link on the Lannom Library website.
The final item on the agenda was the approval of allocations to fund a first responder crisis counseling program with Family Counseling Center for $49,987.