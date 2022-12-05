Scam logo

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is cautioning Tennesseans to be wary of scams as they prepare to make end-of-the-year and holiday-season charitable contributions.

"During the holidays and at the beginning of a new year, many Tennesseans make donations to the charitable causes they support," said Secretary Hargett. "I encourage everyone to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help."