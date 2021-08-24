Motlow State Community College again participating college for Tennessee Promise. This is a statewide program that allows graduating high school students and home school seniors in Tennessee the opportunity to earn a degree or certificate from a Tennessee community or technical college regardless of financial status.
For those students graduating in the class of 2022, there are a few essential dates for ensuring their TN Promise scholarship eligibility:
• November 1, 2021: Deadline to complete the TN Promise application – The application for the class of 2022 is available now at TSAC Student Portal.
• February 1, 2022: Deadline to complete the FAFSA – File the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The 2022-2023 FAFSA application opens October 1, 2021.
• Fall 2021/Spring 2022: You will need to attend a mandatory meeting coordinated by TN Achieves. Details about the mandatory meeting requirements will be provided to applicants following the application deadline in the fall. You can also follow up with your guidance counselor or visit tnAchieves.org for more information about this meeting.
• March 2022: Apply to Motlow State Community College.
• July 1, 2022: Deadline to complete and submit eight hours of community service. Community Service hours can be submitted by visiting tnAchieves.org. Community service must be completed on or after November 2, 2021 in order to be considered.
For additional information about Tennessee Promise at Motlow visit www.mscc.edu/students/promise.