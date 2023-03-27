Explosive response training 1.jpg

Coffee County Emergency Management and Manchester Fire Department hosted a first responder’s explosives awareness class on Tuesday, March 14 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.

The class was taught by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit showed about sixty firefighters, police and medical technicians from area departments, plus those from the state, what some potential encounters with explosives could look like, and more importantly, how to respond.

Explosive response training 2.jpg

