Each year, countries all around the globe celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 14, to raise awareness for the ongoing need for blood and to thank existing blood donors for their selfless acts. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, this year is especially significant as Blood Assurance reminds individuals to “Give blood and make the world a healthier place,” also serving as this year’s campaign slogan.
In March, donors responded to the nation’s request by United States Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, M.D., to stay socially engaged and donate blood. Blood centers across the nation were able to fill the shelves again, overcoming the fear of a national blood crisis. However, the need is ongoing and more challenges are ahead as Blood Assurance starts the summer with an urgent need for blood.
Blood and blood components are essential to help people survive everyday disasters, crises, and tragedies. They are essential for surgeries, childbirth associated bleeding, patients with traumatic injuries from accidents, cancer treatments, bone marrow transplants, immune-deficiency conditions, and so much more. Every two seconds, someone, somewhere, needs blood. This is why blood donations are essential, and not just when there’s a national disaster or pandemic.
Blood Assurance’s goal as the sole provider of blood products to this area, is to ensure when you go to the hospital and need blood, you never worry or wonder if it is available. Blood Assurance can’t do it alone and depends on the altruistic ongoing gift of life from essential blood donors.
Every voluntary blood donation can save as many as three lives.
On World Blood Donor Day this year, Blood Assurance is challenging donors to make two or more appointments to donate blood throughout the remainder of summer and to keep those commitments in order to ensure Blood Assurance has a plentiful blood supply all summer long. All donors who give twice this summer will be entered to win one of three Big Green Egg grills. When they invite another donor to give they will receive an extra entry to win. All high school donors and 2020 graduates are also being celebrated June and July and will receive a special “Socially Engaged” wristlet along with a donor gift. High school students will also receive double points toward their Cord of Courage when they give in June and July.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777. To find out more about Blood Assurance’s Cord of Courage, visit bloodassurance.org/cord-of-courage.