It will be a field of four vying for Tullahoma mayor, three on the ballot and one write-in as the door has shut on others throwing their hat in the ring.
Newcomer to the mayoral tilt, Eugene London Jr., was able to slide in under the wire this past week when he registered himself to be a write-in candidate just ahead of the deadline. He will join candidates Karl Smithson and Aldermen Ray Knowis and Daniel Berry in the race, with the latter three listed on the ballot. London’s name will not be on the ballot in August, but any votes cast for him in the election will be counted by the Coffee County Election Commission.
According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, in order for a write-in candidate to qualify as a contender in an election, they are required to fill out and submit a certificate for write-in candidacy no later than 50 days before whatever election in which they wish to compete. The 50-day deadline for the Tullahoma municipal elections was noon Wednesday, June 17, meaning there can be no further contenders for mayor.
Instead of pulling a qualifying petition and getting the required 25 signatures candidates who appear on the ballot must do, write-in candidates only submit the certificate with their own signature.
“It’s a basic form,” Farrar said. “The only signature is the candidate’s."
As for the election itself, voters can select between the three candidates on the ballot or write-in London’s name. Early voting for the Aug. 6 General Election is looming close as voters may cast their early ballots July 17 through Aug. 1. In Tullahoma that balloting will take place at the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 S. Jackson St. The city elections will also include contested races for alderman and school board.