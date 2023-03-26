Ben Dorman

Nashville-based FirstBank has promoted Benjamin Dorman from Senior Relationship Manager to Market President in the Lincoln County office. In his new role, Dorman will develop and steward new consumer and commercial relationships and further FirstBank’s position in the market as a financial services and community leader.  

“Ben has an unwavering commitment to local banking, and the personal ties he has to the community make him the ideal leader for this role,” said Troy Martin, South Central Regional President. “Since joining FirstBank, Ben has been pivotal in expanding our footprint in Lincoln County, and I am confident he will continue to support and invest in this growing market.” 

