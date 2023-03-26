Nashville-based FirstBank has promoted Benjamin Dorman from Senior Relationship Manager to Market President in the Lincoln County office. In his new role, Dorman will develop and steward new consumer and commercial relationships and further FirstBank’s position in the market as a financial services and community leader.
“Ben has an unwavering commitment to local banking, and the personal ties he has to the community make him the ideal leader for this role,” said Troy Martin, South Central Regional President. “Since joining FirstBank, Ben has been pivotal in expanding our footprint in Lincoln County, and I am confident he will continue to support and invest in this growing market.”
“As Market President, I am focused on meeting the unique needs of our clients, exceeding their expectations, and sharing with them the benefits of FirstBank’s commitment to community banking,” said Dorman. “I hope to continue building longstanding relationships throughout the Fayetteville community and be a resource people can trust.”
A native of Lincoln County, Dorman has over 13 years of banking experience under his belt. Dorman is an active member of the community and is involved in First Baptist Church Tullahoma. In his free time, Dorman enjoys coaching youth soccer, playing music, and spending time with his wife and two sons.
FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), has approximately $12.8 billion in total assets, ranking it in the top 3% of all U.S. commercial banks. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank’s approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.