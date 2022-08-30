Dot Foods broke ground last week for the new $50 million distribution center in the Manchester Industrial Park.
The site will be the 13th distribution center in the US, plus two in Canada.
Manchester Location General Manager Anthony Soto, an Air Force veteran, said that he is thrilled to become a part of the local community.
“We’re going to start posting positions in the spring. We’re hoping to open the facility September or October 2023,” he said.
“Startup facilities are a lot of fun. I’ve never lead the charge on one but growing the team and building the family … is fantastic,” he said.
Soto addressed a large group of guests for the ground breaking that included representatives from the Coffee County Commission, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Coffee County Industrial Board, State Representative Rush Bricken, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and Mayor Elect Judd Matheny.
“You’ve made this a special event for us. Thank you for being here,” Soto said.
He explained that Dot Foods is a family-owned, professionally run business for over 60 years.
The “Dot” in Dot Foods does not stand for Department of Transportation; rather, it stands for the name of the founding family’s mother, Dot.
Dot Foods president and CEO Dick Tracy, the youngest of 12 siblings, called the expansion a big deal to the company.
“This is personal to us. This isn’t a temporary thing. No one can promise they will be in business forever because your customer has a little vote in that,” Tracy said. “As long as we keep our customers happy, we have no intention of doing anything different from being a privately owned, professionally run business.”
Tracy describes the business as a trucking and warehousing company. Dot Foods receives products from across the country to consolidate those shipments to in turn transfer to the last mile distributors.
“We touch a lot of what you consume as consumers; we just don’t go directly to those places. We get it to those last mile distributors,” he said. “We looked at other states, we looked at other counties, we like what we saw right here. We think we’ve set ourselves up for success.”
The future facility will sit on 44 acres with room for expansion. The facility, which will be built over the next 14 months, will be 177,000 square feet and will cost over $50 million. The facility will house multi-temperature coolers and freezer areas, with automated warehousing.
Tracy said that Dot Foods is a strong member of the community from day one.
“We want to be good citizens from day one,” he said, “from charitable contributions to getting involved in volunteer opportunities to being good neighbors.”
Dot Foods announced at the groundbreaking a charitable investment of $120,000 to 10 groups in the community.
Dot Foods donated $20,000 worth of food shared among Storehouse Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Foodbank of Manchester and Good Samaritan of Tullahoma.
In monetary donations, Dot Foods donated $10,000 each to Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, Coffee County Childcare Center, Blue Monarch and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Other donations of $20,000 each were directed to Manchester and Tullahoma city schools along with Coffee County Schools. Dot Foods also donated $50,000 split between a semi-trailer for the CDL driver training program that is planned for McMinnville TCAT, and scholarships for student drivers.
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that the facility will bring over 200 new jobs to the area.
“We celebrate this company’s significant investment and commitment in Manchester,” McWhorter said.
He called the local leadership here stellar.
“It takes a local community of stakeholders to serve as the boots on the ground for what gets done. We can’t do our job in Nashville without strong leadership at the local level,” he said.
State Representative Rush Bricken called the Coffee County Industrial Board and the ECD team first class at recognizing what it takes and bringing local industry to Coffee County.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said, “What a day in the history of Coffee County, wow!”
He thanked Dot Foods for reaching out and helping the people of Coffee County.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard welcomed the Dot Foods team to the community.
“We’re looking forward to you coming here and moving your family here and loving this community as I have loved it. When I say community, I include all of Coffee County and the City of Manchester. We’re a team,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of seed planted out here on this ground, and its soil to the other companies.”
Howard recognized the efforts of the Industrial Board Director Steven Crook and called for teamwork with the new Board of Aldermen.
“We’re team (from all of us) we do truly welcome you to Manchester. You’re going to love it here. It’s a great community,” he said.