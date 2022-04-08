Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Dot Foods, Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will expand its Tennessee operations by establishing a new distribution facility at the Manchester Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.
Dot Foods will invest $50.5 million and create 171 new jobs as the company constructs a 177,000-square-foot plant in Coffee County, which will be Dot Foods’ second distribution center in Tennessee.
The Manchester site will function similarly to Dot Foods’ operations in Dyersburg, and will include dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse space. In addition, the facility will have the capacity to expand its square footage in order to meet Dot Foods’ growing customer demand among the southeastern U.S.
Dot Foods anticipates breaking ground on its new distribution center late this summer, with operations expected to begin in late 2023.
Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, Dot Foods is North America’s largest food industry redistributor, serving all 50 states and more than 55 countries with a product offering of more than 125,000 items. Today, the family-owned and -operated business employs more than 6,300 across North America.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 8,000 job commitments and $5.2 billion in capital investment.
Several state and local officials expressed excitement for Dot Foods establishing a location in Coffee County, which will create more than 170 new jobs with the addition of a second Tennessee location.
“Tennessee’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract businesses to our state,” Lee said. “I thank Dot Foods for investing in Coffee County and providing opportunities for Tennesseans to thrive.”
Rolfe added on, saying Tennessee is uniquely positioned to provide companies with easy access to their markets around the globe.
“We thank Dot Foods for locating another food distribution center in Tennessee and are confident that Manchester and Coffee County will support this company’s future success,” Rolfe said.
CEO of Dot Foods Joe Tracy said Tennessee has a lot to offer businesses like Dot Foods, which first called Tennessee home in the 1980s and early ‘90s. He added that Dot Foods is happy to be back in the state since the 2015 opening of the Dyersburg facility.
“We are very excited to establish a second Tennessee location in Manchester,” Tracy said. “The most critical factor in continuing our business’ history of growth is talent. We know Coffee County and the surrounding region have a lot of it to offer. We look forward to joining this community and growing our Dot Foods and Dot Transportation family.”
On the local level, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell stated with the county’s transportation advantages, business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce, it ttlement or judgment. TCS will pay $75,000 toward the settlement in the Davis matter."Court for was clear why Dot Foods chose Coffee County.
“We’re excited to have this great company join our community, and we look forward to many years of partnership and success,” Cordell said. “I want to thank the leadership at Dot Foods for committing to investing in our future and for creating high-quality jobs that will be a boost to our local economy.”
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard shared the same sentiment as Cordell about Dot Foods selecting Manchester to be the new facility’s home and said the food industry redistribution company will be an excellent addition to the business community and she could not wait to see the impact they will have.
“The vision Dot Foods shared for contributing to workforce development in our area is a big part of what makes this announcement so special,” Howard said. “We thank Dot Foods and their entire leadership team for their investment in Manchester and wish them tremendous success.”
John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development, said both TVA and Duck River Electric Membership Corporation congratulated Dot Foods on its decision to establish operations in Coffee County, adding that the entities are “proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association and the Industrial Board of Coffee County to help support companies creating new job opportunities and investment in the region.”
“We look forward to Dot Foods continued business success in the Valley,” he said.
State Sen. Janice Bowling and State House of Rep. Rush Bricken shared they are excited about the new job opportunities that will be presented to the residents of Coffee County.
“The more than 170 distribution jobs will provide a significant boost to our local economy,” Bowling said. “This $50.5 million expansion shows their continued support and faith in Coffee County. We wish them all the best in this endeavor, and they have our full support.”
“This new distribution center represents a substantial investment in Manchester that will bring even more jobs to our growing community,” Bricken said. “I appreciate the efforts of our local and state economic development leaders who helped make this exciting announcement possible, and I look forward to Dot Foods’ successful future here in Coffee County.”