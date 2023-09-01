Dove

Tennessee’s dove season opens Sept. 1 at noon (local time) and is one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions. This year’s opening day falls on a Friday.

Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: Sept. 1-Sept. 28; Oct. 14-Nov. 5; and Dec. 8-Jan. 15, 2024. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.

