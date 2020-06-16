The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club celebrated two events during their regular meeting Wednesday, June 10. The club presented a donation to United Way designated for COVID-19 relief. The installation of new officers for the 2020-2021 year also took place during the meeting.
Past President David Alexander started the meeting by presenting a $5,000 check to go directly toward United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Executive director Ashley Abraham and board chairman Hayden Hamilton were present to accept the donation and thank the club.
“After quarantine lifted, we as a club decided we wanted to do something to help with COVID-19 relief in Tullahoma specifically,” Alexander said while presenting the check to Abraham and Hamilton. “With that, we invited United Way in and they gave us a presentation saying we could designate our money specifically for COVID-19 relief in Tullahoma. I am so honored to present this donation to your organization.”
Alexander went on to commence the installation of the club’s new officers for 2020-2021 by passing the gavel to the new president of the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club Clint Orr.
“I want to thank everyone for this past year,” Alexander said. “Clint, this is the easiest club to be president of because every member does what they are supposed to do and they do it well. If I could give out a ‘Lion of the Year’ Award, it would go to every member of this organization.”
Orr then read off the names of the new officers as they joined him at the front of the room for installation. The new officers are First Vice President Brian Brown, Second Vice President Steve Prince, Secretary Denise Ledford and Treasurer Joey Teal. The one year directors are Monty Hatcher and Judy Frye. The two year directors are Gerald Player and Russ Barrett. Lana Bradford will serve as Tail Twister and Junior McKenzie is the new Lion Tamer. Alexander officially became past president during the installation of officers.