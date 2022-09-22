The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club is expanding their Vision Screening to include this areas Homeschoolers as of the middle of next month.
Vision problems affect one in 20 preschoolers and one in four school age children.
The Tullahoma Downtown Lions are committed to identifying children ages 1 through 6 who may need professional care for sight issues. It’s possible for the child to not even realize that they have an issue, due to the fact that they don’t know anything else, so to them its normal. Consequently, they don’t let anyone about the issue, so it goes untreated.
The Downtown Lions volunteers are trained to use equipment to aid in identifying potential sight issues. One of the conditions screened for is Amblyopia, or better known as “lazy eye”. This is a major cause of low vision and blindness. The kids, in this age group, are screened and the findings are interpreted by medical professionals. Parents or guardians are notified of the results.
A parent writes: “My two-year-old is in his third pair of glasses and second week of patching to treat Amblyopia. We are amazed that you accurately identified the problem at such an early age and stage, and that this was free of charge to us. Because of your program, our son will likely have a better start in school and life. Every time I throw a ball to him and his bat makes contact with the ball, I think of how grateful we are to you and your program.”
Homeschoolers who are above the age of six are still screened. They will be in one of three categories: Pass, Refer or Unable to Scan. The results are sent to the parents. A Pass simply means that there were no major issues found and are good for another year. A Refer, or Unable to Scan, means that an appointment with an eye professional should be made.
Volunteers from Lions Clubs across the state of Tennessee have screened over 650,000 children and referred more than 37,000 for some degree of eye care. Once treated, these children will begin school with good vision and enhanced learning ability. Our goal is to provide young children with the ability to see how to learn the critical skills to become economically connected, work place ready and productive in a changing economy. This is not just for the Homeschooler in Coffee County. If you have a child that is homeschooled and can be at CD Stamps we will screen your child free of charge.
If you are interested, contact Jodi McGregor on Facebook or text 912-322-7433.
