41A meeting
Duane Sherrill photo

Scores of downtown merchants and public officials met with representatives of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club at the Seafood Place this past week to hammer out the final details as the 41A Music Festival returns to downtown Tullahoma Sept. 29-30 for a two night extravaganza.

Emily Raths, President of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club, and a delegation of Club members held the breakfast meeting to both inform downtown merchants of the plans for the event and to listen to any questions and concerns they may have about the return to downtown. The event has been held on the campus of Tullahoma High School recently due to COVID limitations. However, the decision was made by the Club to return to its roots and to also go back to a two-day event.

41A Dance the Night Away

A couple dance the night away at the 41A Music Festival. 

