Scores of downtown merchants and public officials met with representatives of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club at the Seafood Place this past week to hammer out the final details as the 41A Music Festival returns to downtown Tullahoma Sept. 29-30 for a two night extravaganza.
Emily Raths, President of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club, and a delegation of Club members held the breakfast meeting to both inform downtown merchants of the plans for the event and to listen to any questions and concerns they may have about the return to downtown. The event has been held on the campus of Tullahoma High School recently due to COVID limitations. However, the decision was made by the Club to return to its roots and to also go back to a two-day event.
The discussion also dealt with the vendor application process as well as informing brick and mortar business in the festival area that they may set up free booth space in front of their businesses. Booth assignments are done two weeks prior to festival and applications are being accepted now. The cost is $85 and an additional $35 if electricity is needed. Applications can be submitted via 41avendors@gmail.com.
There was also talk to the location of a kid’s zone that would help drive foot traffic. Festival hours will be 6 to 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 and 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. Gates will be located on Lincoln Street and Grundy Street.
Along with getting on the same page as downtown merchants, the Kiwanis also sent out a request for volunteers to help with the massive undertaking. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Raths at 931-434-5193.
Lane Curlee, member of the Club, encouraged those in attendance to consider joining Kiwanis.
“If you have been looking for opportunities to help the children of Tullahoma, please consider joining the Kiwanis Club of the Highland Rim,” he said. “For over 40 years, members have been helping children by collecting warm coats, assisting with 5 Loaves for Kids, and starting soon helping children read through the Reading Buddies program and so much more.”
He added that the Club has raised a lot of funds to help children in Tullahoma.
“For twelve years, the Club has hosted the 41A Music Festival,” he said. “The Festival has raised over $150,000 all of which is donated back to children's charities right here at home. Our mission: "Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time."
If you to be a part of the effort to help the children of Tullahoma, the Kiwanis are taking applications to join their Club. They meet at noon on Thursdays. Contact Club President Emily Raths at 434- 5193.