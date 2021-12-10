Hot off the heels of completing the Tullahoma Virtual Academy mural wall, local art nonprofit Do More Art-events (DMA-events) added another piece of art to downtown Tullahoma.
According to President Kristin Luna, Tullahoma’s latest art installation was a collaboration between DMA, Ascend Federal Credit Union and the Coffee County Literacy Council and funded partially through an Arts Build Communities grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Located on the wall of The Book Shelf in downtown Tullahoma, “Rainn” can be found facing the railroad tracks enjoying the 1980s literary classic “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.” The piece was completed by Eric “Mobe” Bass, a Nashville-based muralist with whom DMA has collaborated multiple times in Tullahoma and Coffee County.
The mural depicts Bass’s son, Rainn, reading the classic book, which depicts the tale of alphabet letters scrambling up the trunk of a coconut tree. According to Bass, featuring his son in a piece has been an inspirational goal for him.
“When approached by DMA about doing a literature mural, my mind started racing,” he said in a statement. “That could literally be almost anything. I have wanted to paint my son Rainn since he was born—he has always been such an inspiration for me.”
Bass said the image that appears on the wall of The Book Shelf is one of his son, donning a festive reindeer outfit, holding the book, which he says depicted the pure moment of joy between a child and a book.
“I pulled out my camera and captured what I think was a perfect moment of pure bliss brought on by literature,” he said. “I placed him on a fluffy cloud and illustrated letters coming from the book trying to capture what I thought his little imagination was thinking.”
The mural was funded through the Arts Commission grant and from generous assistance from Ascend, Luna said. With the combined funding, Bass and his painting partner Kyle “Folk” Barton worked from Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 3, to complete the mural. The piece was completed later Friday night, just as Santa was moving down Jackson Street in the annual Christmas parade.
Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel called the piece “incredible.”
“I am so proud that Ascend was able to play a part in bringing such a vivid and vibrant presence to our downtown community,” she said. “Kudos to Kristin Luna and her team for bringing to life in our town an image of curiosity, hope and wonder, and thank you for letting Ascend play a role in displaying this piece to our neighbors and community partners.”
About the Coffee County Literacy Council
The Literacy Council was founded in 1988 with the guiding purpose to provide education for those who lack a high school diploma, as well as supply resources and materials like books to the schools in Coffee County. Two years ago, the council launched a program in the county jail to provide classes to the incarcerated, many of whom were without a high school diploma. To date, more than 100 inmates have successfully completed the course and graduated; when they leave prison, they have a credential to help them get a job, which aids their families and the local economy while simultaneously reducing recidivism.
Due to a mall renovation, the Book Shelf—the public-facing arm of Coffee County's Literacy Council that funds many of the nonprofit’s efforts—was relocated to a city-owned building at 114 SW Atlantic St. in April 2021. In September, the city of Tullahoma sponsored a project that enabled DMA to put a fresh coat of paint on the secondhand bookstore’s building and adjoining cinderblock wall, which belongs to Sharon and Norman Blair of Memories Antiques. The Blairs have been partners in previous mural projects and again donated their wall for this community public art project.
About Eric Bass
Nashville native Eric “Mobe” Bass is one of the most prolific artists in the Southeast. His artistic process began as a child rooting from real life experience and heartbreak; now, his primary source of inspiration for his richly diverse subject matter comes from being a father, as well as exploring nature, hiking and rock climbing. His art is characterized by realistic portraiture and a playful use of light sources. Eric’s works are displayed in several private residences throughout the world, as well as on hundreds of public walls in Nashville and other cities across the United States. This is his third mural in Coffee County for DMA-events.
About DMA-events, Inc.
Kristin Luna and Scott van Velsor started 501(c)(3) DMA-events in May 2018 as a way to harness and inspire the imaginative spirit found in all of humanity by removing some of the barriers to entry of the creative process. In April, DMA-event’s Walls for Women program was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution’s state public relations and media award for commitment to historic preservation, education and patriotism consistent with the DAR mission. All of DMA-events’ murals can be found here: http://bit.ly/DMAMuralMap.
