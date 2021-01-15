Dr. Bryan itching to serve Tullahoma

There’s a new doctor in town and he is welcoming new patients.
Located at 1330 Cedar Lane, Suite 700, Dr. Isaac Bryan and his staff celebrated the grand opening of Tullahoma Dermatology with a ribbon cutting ceremony thanks to the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Bryan and his family were welcomed to the community as he takes over the practice from Dr. Ken Takegami, who retired last November.
“I’ve taken over the practice and taken over his patients, also new patients and provide the same services he provided and other cosmetic services as well,” Bryan said.
Bryan is board-certified dermatologist who is originally from Idaho where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Brigham Young University-Idaho. He then attended A.T. Still University, College of Medicine in Missouri. When he finished medical school, he moved his family to Texas where he completed a three year Dermatology residency through the University of North Texas Health Sciences at Corpus Christi Medical Center. After completing his dermatology residency program, Bryan passed the American Board of Dermatology exam to make him a board-certified dermatologist.
He worked in the Dallas-Fort Worth area taking care of patients until he decided he wanted a slower pace of life and to live in a nice country setting.
“Dallas was too busy to really enjoy the atmosphere,” Bryan said.
Bryan wanted to move back to the Middle Tennessee area since his wife is from Nashville and they spent a good amount of time in the area. What drew Bryan to Tullahoma was the country setting as it reminded him of growing up in a small town in Idaho.
“I love the rolling hills and beautiful greenery, as that’s what draw me to the area, and how rural it is,” Bryan said. “I grew up in a small town in Idaho and I like smaller towns.”
While preparing to move to Tullahoma, Bryan had the chance to spend some time with Takegami and talked to him about taking over the practice when he retired.
“I got to know Dr. Takegami for 18 months or so and I’ve been in talks with him leaving his practice and me taking over,” Bryan said.
Since taking over in November, Bryan said the transition has been good as he continues to take care of Takegami’s old patients.
“I’m still taking care of his patients and letting them know that he’s no longer there but I’m there for them to provide great dermatological care,” Bryan stated.
According to Bryan, Tullahoma Dermatology has taken COVID precautions and safety seriously as they require all patients to wear masks and practice social distancing. In order for patients to check-in they must have their temperature taken and complete a brief questionnaire to ensure the health and safety of others. Once the patients are checked-in they are asked to stay in their cars prior to being called in as the waiting area has limited seating to provide social distancing.
Business hours of Tullahoma Dermatology are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment can call 455-7400.