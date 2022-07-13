The contributions of Dr. A. Frank Glass, President Emeritus of Motlow State Community College, continue to yield dividends well into his retirement of 19 years. He recently received the distinguished Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The award was presented at the Motlow College Foundation Trustees' June Meeting on the Moore County campus.
"It is my honor and pleasure to present the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Philanthropy to Dr. Glass for 2022. Dr. Glass continues as an icon across the Motlow community, and his stewardship and love for the College is unwavering," said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president. "The Motlow College Foundation and Motlow State Community College appreciate his leadership. As the third president of Motlow, his legacy is embedded in Motlow's mission "to enrich and empower our students and the communities we serve."
The Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Philanthropy recognizes an individual, or organization, who has given special assistance and resources to a TBR institution. This includes outstanding volunteer efforts in fundraising or expanding business-employer collaborations.
In presenting the award, Torrence said, "Dr. Glass served as Motlow's president for 16 years, from 1987-2003. He is the longest-tenured Motlow president and holds the distinguished title of President Emeritus. He has been a most faithful, dedicated, and generous supporter of Motlow State and its students. His commitment and dedication to the College span more than five decades.
His career started at Motlow in 1975 as the Dean of Instruction, and he subsequently transitioned to Dean of the College under the presidency of Dr. Harry Wagner. He continued as Dean of College until he became president in 1987. He retired as president in 2003.
During his presidency, he spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the Foundation. Along with long-time supporter Morris Simon, Glass set a goal to launch a $5 million Endowment Campaign.
Today, the Foundation's endowment is more than two times the original $5 million goal. Dr. Glass was influential in laying the framework for accomplishing the goal.
Dr. Glass was the originator of the Naming Opportunities fundraising campaign that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Foundation. Through the campaign, businesses and industry, as well as families and individuals, were given the opportunity to invest in local higher education and students by purchasing classrooms, labs, auditoriums, gymnasiums, and many other spaces along with endowed scholarships. On many occasions, Dr. Glass would host potential donors on campus to include lunch and a tour. He was a master at laying the groundwork and presenting research to potential donors to engage them in finding a naming opportunity in support of growing the endowment. Under his presidency, many plaques were secured and continue to hang across the College.
Additionally, the Motlow College Foundation Gala began under his leadership. It continues as the Foundation's most significant scholarship fundraising event to support students. This year, 2022, was the 30th Anniversary of the Motlow Foundation Gala.
Dr. Glass spearheaded yet another fundraising tradition with the beginning of golf tournaments across the service area. This year marked the 30th Anniversary of the initial match, known as the Charles Gleghorn Tournament in Fayetteville/Lincoln County. Local non-profit entities replicate many of these fundraising activities.
He was a visionary president who realized the need for Motlow to have a presence and campus in Rutherford County. This initiative was yet another call that required the skills of a successful fundraiser. Dr. Glass secured a permanent location in Rutherford County, working alongside area leaders and donors.
He continues to serve as a Motlow College Foundation Trustee and is a dedicated volunteer for the Foundation. He continues to solicit potential donors on behalf of the Foundation. He provides guidance and support to each Motlow College President that has served since him.
Dr. Glass and his wife Kathy are loyal friends, supporters, and ambassadors of the College. They support the Motlow College Foundation Gala, golf tournaments, Motlow Ladies Philanthropic Society, and other functions. They co-funded a naming opportunity, the Reavis-Glass Wellness Center on the Moore County campus. Also named in his honor are the Clayton-Glass Library and the Glass Leadership Center in the Marcum Technology Center on the Moore County campus.