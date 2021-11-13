A teenage drag racer will spend 30 days cooling his heels behind bars after his attempt to go undercover was uncovered by police.
The suspect, Kevin Matthew Campbell, 19, was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence on a host of charges including drag racing and resisting arrest. He must also pay $50 plus costs.
The teen was one of two drivers that the highway patrol saw racing on Highway 41. “I passed two vehicles that were racing each other at night,” said Highway Patrolman Charley Harris in his warrant against Campbell.
While ordering both drivers to pull over, Campbell refused and fled the scene with lawmen in pursuit. “I followed him to his hotel,” the trooper recalled, noting he found the suspect’s wife once he approached the room and was allowed in. Campbell was found in short order.
“He was located hiding under the bed and covers,” the trooper revealed, noting the teen maintained the reason he had fled lawmen was because he was worried he may have outstanding warrants against him.