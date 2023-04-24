Police lights for crimes

A man told police he was on Snapchat when he ran off the road and through someone’s yard, hitting a tree this past week. However, police suspect that the half bottle of Skyy Vodka he allegedly drank earlier may have had something to do with the hit-and-run that has landed him in hot water.

The suspect, Hughes Carter, 24, is charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident for the incident that happened on the evening of April 11 on Marbury Road in Tullahoma.