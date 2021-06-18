A day at the lake turned grisly for a group of friends when they discovered a body at Normandy Lake.
At around noon Thursday, the Coffee County Sherriff’s Department received a call from the 911 Communications Center that a group of people had located a body floating near Fire Lake Bridge in Coffee County.
According to Chief Deputy Frank Watkins, authorities and the Coffee County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene and recovered the deceased male’s body from the water. Watkins described the deceased as a white male between the ages of 30 to 35.
Authorities were able to identify the body but have not released the person’s name, as they are notifying family members at press time.
Watkins added the preliminary investigation showed there was not any foul play involved, so authorities are treating the investigation as a possible drowning.
“There’s no indication of anything other than an accidental drowning,” Watkins said.
The body has been sent to state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The individuals who called said they went to the lake to go swimming and had just got into the water when they discovered the body.