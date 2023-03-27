Police lights for crimes

A 35-year-old Tracy City man has been released on a $7,500 bond after being arrested in the Decherd Kroger parking lot on drug and theft charges.

Johnny Williams Stephens Jr., who goes by the nickname “Meatball,” is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a schedule II substance and theft of property, according to jail and Decherd police reports.