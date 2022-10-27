Drug Takeback

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Department of Health, and TN Together are teaming up to encourage participation in the upcoming National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 29.

Locally, the Tullahoma Police Department, Anti-Drug Coalition, and Walmart have partnered together for this event. Together, they want to provide an additional resource for citizens to dispose of unused or expired medication(s). The event will take place at Walmart on North Jackson Street. Drop-off services will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. If you would like to dispose of medications any other time, the Tullahoma Police Department has a permanent drop box located in the lobby area of the Police Department which is available at all times.  They are not able to take liquids or syringes.