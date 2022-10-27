The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Department of Health, and TN Together are teaming up to encourage participation in the upcoming National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 29.
Locally, the Tullahoma Police Department, Anti-Drug Coalition, and Walmart have partnered together for this event. Together, they want to provide an additional resource for citizens to dispose of unused or expired medication(s). The event will take place at Walmart on North Jackson Street. Drop-off services will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. If you would like to dispose of medications any other time, the Tullahoma Police Department has a permanent drop box located in the lobby area of the Police Department which is available at all times. They are not able to take liquids or syringes.
According to organizers of the event which is held twice each year, unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.
“We have an incredible opportunity to prevent drug misuse by removing prescription medications from our homes, but we also have a real chance to save lives by talking to our young people about the dangers of prescription drug misuse. Pills purchased through a social media app or passed around at a party could have life-changing consequences, and parents can influence their child’s decisions just by having a conversation,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.
Simply flushing unused pills could have ill impacts on the environment and drinking water.
“We want everyone to realize that disposing of prescription drugs by flushing them down the toilet can affect our drinking water, “David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This program is an important and responsible way to address the problem, and we appreciate the partnership with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in this effort.”
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.