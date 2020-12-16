A special investigative unit (SIU) made up of members of three local law enforcement agencies was recognized for its work cleaning narcotics off the streets of Coffee County by the Tennessee Narcotics Officer Association (TNOA). Lawmen from Tullahoma Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Manchester Police Department, who made up the SIU, were awarded the Community Changing Award from the TNOA.
The award stems from the work of the unit in arresting drug dealers and handing down indictments for fentanyl overdose deaths in the area, according to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams.
“In the fall of 2019, shortly after I took over as chief of the TPD, this agency partnered with the CCSO and MPD to address several different narcotics issues in our communities,” Williams said.
In addition to lawmen from the three local agencies, the SIU was also assigned an agent from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Williams added. Each law enforcement agency appointed officers from their agencies to work on the SIU to “specifically deal with the drug/narcotic issues that plagued our communities.”
“Since our agencies have launched this joint venture, we are proud to say that our SIU team has put in work that has resulted in 38 individuals being indicted in Tennessee’s Eastern District Federal Court System, and we expect more to follow,” Williams said. “These investigations have also resulted in approximately $1,074,000 of illegal narcotics being seized and taken out of our communities.”
The SIU has also investigated and worked on 10 overdose deaths in the community and is in the process of prosecuting those responsible for the deaths of the individuals related to the sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics, Williams added.
The chief also thanked the TNOA for the recognition of the work his officers and investigators played in the SIU but said there was still much to be done.
“While our work is not done in our communities, we are encouraged by the results so far and expect several more arrests and federal indictments in the cases to come down,” Williams said. “We are proud to partner with the CCSP and the MPD in this endeavor. We are also proud of all the hard work put in by our men and women who have undertaken this daunting task within our communities.”
Requests for comment from TNOA went unanswered by press time.