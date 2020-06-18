Sentences were handed down by Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson in Coffee County Circuit Court this past week.
Included in circuit court action:
Linda Kay Cargile was ordered to serve 270 days of a 10-year sentence for possession of meth and a counterfeit substance. She must also pay a $2,000 fine.
James Lucas Sain was directed to serve 180 days of a four-year sentence for burglary and theft and violation of probation.
Eric Wilt was ordered to serve 120 days of an 11-29 sentence, pay $250 plus costs, attend DUI School and lose his driver license for one year for DUI and evading arrest.
Thomas Brooks was directed to serve 150 days of a two-year sentence, pay $3,000 plus costs and forfeit his driving privileges for nine years for fourth-offense DUI.
Jason Ray Arnold was placed on community corrections for two years and released on time-served for possession of drugs and violation of probation.
Brittany L. Simmons must serve 180 days for violation of probation.