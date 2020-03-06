A man who led lawmen on a chase through three-counties this past week admitted, after being caught, he didn’t pull over because he was drunk and high.
The driver, Eric Wilt, 35, is charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a weapon, drunk driving and speeding.
The chase began when Tullahoma police clocked him on radar on North Jackson Street, traveling 54 in a 40 mile-per-hour speed zone.
“He hesitated pulling over and then increased his speed,” the police report reads on the incident, noting the suspect began endangering the public. “He started dodging in and out of traffic.”
The pursuit was terminated for public safety in Tullahoma and picked up by Franklin County officers, who chased him into Moore County. The pursuit eventually looped around and brought them back to Tullahoma, where he was pulled over at North Washington Street and Tulsa Avenue.
“He stated (he refused to stop) because he was highly intoxicated as well as high from smoking marijuana,” the report reads, with the suspect showing some semblance of shivery for his passenger. “He also stated that he was afraid to pull over because his girlfriend, the front seat passenger, would go to jail.”
His girlfriend, Ginger Lamb, confirmed his story, noting she begged for him to pull over but he would not comply. She was released without charges.
“Mr. Wilt’s driving after officers terminated lights and sirens was still very erratic, putting his life (at risk) and risking public safety,” lawmen charged. “He showed no regard for the safety of his passenger, putting her at risk for injury or even death.”
Duane Sherrill may be reached at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com.