A drunk driver not only crashed near police headquarters this past week but she also did it with a policeman watching.
The driver, Stephanie Casbon, 34, is charged with DUI, possession of meth and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Her arrest came after a policeman taking a report beside police headquarters saw a silver Impala veer back and forth across the road before running into a guard rail at the bottom of the hill just below headquarters. The lawman went to the location where the car had struck the rail but the car was gone. It was a few minutes later that the suspect vehicle was spotted at Food Lion. She was then questioned by police.
“Her speech was slurred and her pupils pinpoint,” the officer said in his report, noting she performed poorly on all of her field sobriety tests.