Motlow Dual Enrollment students interested in getting the cost of their courses covered have until Wednesday, Sept. 15, to apply for a Dual Enrollment grant.
Motlow State Community College has more high school Dual Enrollment students than any college in Tennessee. The college specializes in making sure students get a great early college experience.
Students can get an early start to college credits with Motlow’s dual enrollment program. Most students qualify for four free classes through the grant. Some high school agreements offer fewer free classes, but more have low-cost classes.
The Dual Enrollment Grant program is funded by the Tennessee Lottery and administered by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation. This program provides opportunities for students to begin working toward a college degree while still pursuing a high school diploma.
High school students in Bedford, Coffee, Moore and Franklin counties can contact High School Program Coordinator Lisa Bunde for more information on how to take dual enrollment classes or about the grant program. Bunde can be reached at 931-393-1790 or lbunde@mscc.edu.
Current dual enrollment students may contact Debbie Jennings at djennings@mscc.edu or 931-393-1793.