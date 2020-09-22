Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) has completed an LED streetlight upgrade in the town of Normandy, resulting in a 33% reduction of their streetlight’s energy cost.
All streetlights were converted from high pressure sodium to state-of-the-art light emitting diode (LED).
“We are pleased to have partnered with the town of Normandy to provide brighter, more efficient street lighting for their citizens,” said Scott Spence, President and CEO of DREMC. “Mayor Charles Whitaker and the Board of Aldermen saw the many benefits this project would bring their town, and we are happy to be part of making it a reality.”
In addition to increased efficiency, the new lights are significantly brighter, enhancing visibility and safety.
DREMC met with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in January to discuss the project, which required no upfront investment from the town, as well as the projected savings on their electric bill. Overall, the project results in a significant savings for the citizens.
With a lifespan of 15 to 20 years and reduced maintenance, both DREMC and the town of Normandy saw the change to LED as being advantageous for all parties involved.
“I feel that I can speak on behalf of the entire board and the community when I say we truly appreciate DREMC’s help in moving Normandy forward,” Normandy Mayor Charles Whitaker said.
DREMC continues to partner with interested towns and cities with whom they have an established relationship with to perform similar conversions, including Lynchburg, which began their retrofit in September 2020.
For more information please contact Chip Pinon, DREMC Electrical Engineer, at 931-680-5849.