A woman caught weaving all over the road by police claimed she only had a couple of shots of tequila at work before getting behind the wheel.
The woman, Jocelyn London, 24, has been charged with DUI, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police intercepted her car straddling the center-line on East Carroll Street in Tullahoma. Callers had reported she had been all over the road earlier and had nearly side-swiped a vehicle on I-24.
Police knew there was an issue right off the bat as they noticed her eyes were glazed over and her speech was slow. She then took several minutes trying to find her driver license, police said, and finally handed them a Cash App card instead of her license.
While waiting for her to find her license, an officer noticed that one of her tires were flat.
“If I hit something, I don’t know it,” was her alleged response when asked if she knew she had a flat tire.
When asked if she had been drinking, she reportedly replied that she had two shots of tequila at work a couple of hours earlier. She then reportedly did poorly on field sobriety tests and was told she was being placed under arrest.
Police say she did not like the idea of going to jail and resisted officers. A subsequent search netted a glass pipe in her center console. She reportedly told police the pipe was for smoking marijuana.