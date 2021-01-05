While you won’t be seeing long-time Circuit Court Clerk Heather Hines Duncan at the courthouse anymore after Jan. 31, you will be seeing her around town as the new position she has accepted will allow her to remain in Coffee County.
Duncan announced this week that she had accepted another professional opportunity and would be stepping down from her elected role as Circuit Court Clerk for Coffee County as of Jan. 31. Her deputy will fill the void until the county commission can appoint a successor. That appointee will serve until the next election in 2022.
Duncan said she was stunned, after issuing her announcement that she was leaving, just how many people were curious about where she was going.
“Today is a new day and many of you who are my kind and devoted friends have asked to share in the excitement of my new life,” she said in an addition to her resignation announcement. “I have accepted an amazing offer from the University of Tennessee – CTAS as a County Government Consultant.”
Duncan said after 26 years as clerk, she decided it was time to accept another challenge. She thanked all of those she had served and worked with over the years but pointed out she will just be working at another desk, not another town.
“I won’t be “leaving,” she revealed. “I have been assigned a region of 12 counties (Coffee County is one of them) with which I am excited to get to work. I will be able to continue working to help make local governments something of which we can all be proud.”