Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert is a sold out show as all 706 tickets for the annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School were spoken for in one day.
The concert is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School auditorium. The annual event took a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Proceeds go to help local charities during the Christmas season.
In light of the two-years of not getting to hold the show, Lynch said he is chomping at the bit to get back on stage in his hometown and help those in need through the funds raised in the always fun concert.
“It feels good to reignite what has become a tradition we look forward to as a band,” Lynch said of the upcoming concert. “Ending the year in the town that made us who were are.”
Lynch emphasized the “and Friends” part of the Dustin Lynch and Friends event, noting there have been some top notch talent share the stage over the years.
“We have had some pretty amazing songwriters and artists join in on the fun for great causes in years past and this year’s lineup is proving to be just as special. Here’s to good music, good memories and some great causes in Tullahoma.”
Lynch will make the announcement of what local charities were picked to benefit from the proceeds of the event during the concert.