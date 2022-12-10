3A - Dustin Lynch.jpg

Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert is a sold out show as all 706 tickets for the annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School were spoken for in one day.

The concert is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School auditorium. The annual event took a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Proceeds go to help local charities during the Christmas season.