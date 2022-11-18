Country music star and local product Dustin Lynch will present his seventh “Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert” on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“We are excited to let you know Dustin Lynch is returning to Tullahoma High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to present his seventh ‘Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Benefit Concert’,” said former Mayor Lane Curlee in announcing the resumption of the fundraising event that has been on hiatus for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. The last event was held in 2019.
The country music artist began offering the annual concert as a way to give back to the community where he grew up. Since its inception, the annual concert has raised tens of thousands to help those less fortunate around Christmas time. Each year Lynch chooses several local charities to help fund their Christmas projects aimed at helping those in need.
In the announcement made by Lane and Evelyn Curlee, sponsors are being sought to help support the philanthropic event.
“As a previous event sponsor, we want to give you the first opportunity to be a sponsor of this year’s show,” the Curlees said in their recent announcement. “As always, all proceeds benefit local children’s charities of Dustin’s choosing.”
The cost to be a sponsor is $250. Sponsors receive two tickets to the pre-show Meet and Greet with Dustin, featuring a photo opportunity with Dustin and light refreshments in addition to two reserved seats for the show. The Meet and Greet with Dustin is from 6 to 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Curlees are requesting that sponsors respond quickly as preparations are underway for the event.
Checks should be made payable to “Dustin Lynch Benefit” and mailed to P.O. Box 84, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
The number of general admission tickets and purchase places and times has not been revealed.