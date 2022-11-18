Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch

Country music star and local product Dustin Lynch will present his seventh “Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert” on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“We are excited to let you know Dustin Lynch is returning to Tullahoma High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to present his seventh ‘Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Benefit Concert’,” said former Mayor Lane Curlee in announcing the resumption of the fundraising event that has been on hiatus for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. The last event was held in 2019.