Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Isaac Eady has announced the upcoming release of his debut album, “No Turning Back”, Sept. 25.
"No Turning Back" is a refined debut that evokes the slick-back R&B of New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint with splashes of contemporary jazz and neo-soul.
Eady is a musical polymath, and his maturity as a songwriter is well on display here, as are the versatility and talent that have kept him in high demand as a performer over the years. Eady himself plays nearly every instrument on the album, rounding out the ensemble with a local horn section and a handful of guests.
The album's title track has already been released as a lead single, accompanied by a vibrant, hand-drawn music video.
“No Turning Back” is a slinky dance number steeped in the street rhythms of New Orleans and featuring keyboardist Nigel Hall (Lettuce, Nth Power, Nigel Hall Band).
The aptly-named “No Turning Back” marks an important step forward in a long musical journey. A Tennessee native who moved to New Orleans in 2016 by way of Florida, Isaac was practically born with a pair of drumsticks in his hands.
He grew up in a musical family – in fact, three of his uncles appear on “No Turning Back” – and has never been far from music, whether at home, in church or on the nightclub circuit in the Gulf Coast. After years making a name for himself performing in regional ensembles and appearing with acclaimed artists like Jabo Starks, Nigel Hall, Rhiannon Giddens and Stanton Moore, Eady takes a confident leap into the spotlight with his debut album.
Isaac will commemorate the release with a concert in his hometown of Tullahoma at the South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. This performance will be on the patio stage and free to the public with donations accepted. Concessions will be available. No outside food or drink allowed.
He will also be performing at the Humanitree House in Augusta, Ga., on Oct. 3 and hosting a handful of private events in celebration of the new album.