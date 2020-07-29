Two days before students returned to the classroom, East Lincoln Elementary School was the recipient of a special donation from Weichert Realtors – Joe Orr & Associates and the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club.
Monday morning, while members of the Eagle Nation were preparing to welcome their students back to school, the two groups dropped by and delivered more than $2,000 in school supplies to the Eagle Nest.
According to East Lincoln Principal Scott Hargrove, the donation was both well-appreciated and great timing.
“I can’t tell you guys how clutch this is,” he told the group of volunteers as he saw multiple boxes being loaded into the school hallway.
In a time when many school supplies are in high demand and short order, Hargrove said he appreciated the Weichert staff and the woman’s club for helping keep his teachers’ classrooms well-stocked for the school year.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Hargrove said all students at the elementary school will receive their own set of supplies for their work and sharing will be discouraged.
“One of the things we’re doing this year is ‘her supplies are her supplies; nobody else touches her scissors or her crayons, and you don’t touch mine,’” he said.
In a normal school year without pandemic concerns, students would be free to borrow and lend each other’s supplies, but this year that practice will be put on hold.
“I can’t tell you how grateful we are,” Hargrove said.
Renee Keene and Kathy Orr with both Weichert and the Centennial Woman’s Club said they were able to procure backpacks, paper towels, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, copy paper and other supplies for the students and faculty at East Lincoln to the tune of about $2,000.
“We want to give back to our community, and this is the best way we know how,” Keene said of the donation Monday morning.
In addition to the supplies donation, Weichert Realtors also donated $1,000 to the school for them to be able to purchase anything they might need, bringing the total donation to around $3,000.
This donation was also gifted to the school after a separate donation from the United Way of Highway 55, Chick-Fil-A and Sellars Surplus. The three combined to give more than $7,000 worth of supplies to the school system - $1,000 for each school.
